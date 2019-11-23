Casey Veggies Unleashes Deluxe Edition Of "Organic" Album

Casey Veggies has come through with an update to his Organic album, coming through with the deluxe edition of the effort. Mounting up to 15 tracks, the new effort also coincides with Veggies' newest path in independence since parting ways with Epic Records

"I wanted a certain integrity when it came to my creative process," Veggies tell RESPECT. of his choice to walk away from the label system. "I stopped worrying about the outside pressure and focused on me and my element. I went back to making music that felt good to me. Before getting heavy into the game, I used to play basketball. I drifted from that lane completely when I was 18. Shortly after, I met Hov and was signed to Epic Records and Roc Nation by the time I was 19. I was just a young kid following my dreams growing up in Inglewood."

Get into Organic (Deluxe).