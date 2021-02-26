Casey Veggies Returns To His Roots On 'CG5'

Known to be one of Hip-Hop's most underrated rappers, Casey Veggies has enjoyed a rollercoaster of a career, from being a founding member of the now-defunct Odd Future collective to enjoying success as a major label artist. Now, the Los Angeles veteran is back with CG5, a project that longtime fans will undoubtedly eat up. Veggies' new release follows his full-length Rockie Fresh collaborative album Fresh Veggies 2 from last summer, and more importantly, CG5 serves as the fifth installment in Casey Veggie's acclaimed Customized Greatly series.

Arriving thirteen years after the original Customized Greatly Vol. 1 mixtape, CG5 finds the Organic artist returning to his roots with his decade-spanning series and delivering an impressive underground effort. Led by last December's "Moonwalkin" single, CG5 is a pretty contained effort from the former Odd Future affiliate, containing only a handful of guest features from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, D Smoke, Nno, and Tink.

In honor of the highly-anticipated release of CG5, what is your favorite installment in Casey Veggies' Customized Greatly series?

Tracklist:

1. The Intro

2. Cold Game

3. Moonwalkin

4. Paper Cuts (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

5. No Feelings

6. On Smash (Bad Intentions)

7. Gorgeous

8. Goal Digger (feat. D Smoke)

9. Lottery Pick

10. Off Top

11. Facetime (feat. Nno)

12. Baby Go Harder (feat. Tink)