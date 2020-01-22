Casanova, Young Thug & Gunna Hit The Club In "So Drippy" Video

From Casanova's latest album, "Behind These Scars".

In October, Casanova dropped his sophomore album - and his first album with Roc Nation - entitled Behind These Scars. It boasts a star-studded tracklist and two of the stars appear on the same track. Slime father and slime son, Young Thug and Gunna, both graced "So Drippy" with their presence. The chemistry between the two YSL artists is well-documented, but Casanova was smoothly brought into the fold. They are also all able to connect over their shared proficiency in dripping, as displayed in the "So Drippy" music video. The trio hits the strip club in the Marc Diamond-directed visuals, having So Much Fun until a situation arises that must be swiftly dealt with.

Casanova confirmed that his experience on set for the music video was as lit as it appears. "We was smoking, all drunk and fly," Casanova said. Thug and Gunna's recording process also inspired Casanova while they were in the studio together. "It was amazing, I learned a lot from them. "Especially recording and watching them record. It was epic, it was so effortless for them. Now I try to like put my words together like how they do—just easy, just go in there and knock it out."

Casanova has been making headlines recently for his short-lived beef with Pop Smoke, which was amicably resolved on Sunday.