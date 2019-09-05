mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Casanova Taps Chris Brown Sultry New Single "Coming Home"

Aron A.
September 05, 2019 15:40
Coming Home
Casanova Feat. Chris Brown

Casanova & Chris Brown team up on their smooth new single.


Casanova's only warming up these days. The rapper came in at the top of the year with his project, Free At Last with 30 Roc which was dropped in anticipation of his debut album. A few weeks ago, he linked up with Fabolous on their collab, "So Brooklyn." As he inches towards the release of his debut album which will hopefully arrive soon, he comes through with the follow-up single, "Coming Home" ft. Chris Brown.

Casanova came in the game as a gritty Brooklyn gangster but over time, he's shown a bit more of his softer side, likely to woo the female demographic. On "Coming Home," he takes a bit of a smoother, more R&B vibe that's only enhanced by Breezy's contributions to the track, which truthfully give it a Christmas vibe. Casanova's latest effort might not be the one that'll make you turn up but it definitely is a change of pace from "So Brooklyn."

Quotable Lyrics
Left a hicky in between her thighs
She came twice before I realized
Shit, man I can't even talk
I'm blood but I'm 'bout to crip walk

