When Carson Wentz joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, many were hoping that this would be a clean slate for the Quarterback. During the past couple of seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz was horrendous as he dealt with various injury and confidence issues. The interceptions and poor performances were starting to become too much to bear, and as a result, the Eagles dealt him to the Colts.

In the preseason, Wentz went down with a foot injury although he was able to come back in time for the regular season. In Week 1, Wentz and his Colts fell to the Seattle Seahawks, although it was a result that many expected. This weekend, the Colts are playing the Los Angeles Rams, and so far, Wentz is reverting back to the old habits that got him booted out of Philly.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In the clip below, you can see Wentz and the Colts looking to score in the Red Zone. That's when Wentz takes the snap and attempts a shovel pass that goes right into the hands of a Rams player. It is easily one of the worst interceptions of the season thus far, and fans couldn't be any angrier about what they are seeing.

Below, you can find quote tweets from fans who simply can't believe what's happened to Wentz over the last four years. There was a time where he was one of the best QBs in the entire league, and now he has regressed into a shell of his former self.

He doesn't right this ship quickly, Wentz could very well find himself without a job.