Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, earlier this week, posted a heartfelt and lengthy goodbye on Instagram to the Eagles organization, his former teammates, and the city of Philadelphia, Friday. Following a tumultuous 2020 season, Wentz was traded for a conditional second-round pick and a third-round pick.



Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Of Philadelphia and the Eagles' fans, Wentz writes:

To the City of Philadelphia—Thank you. You have been my home for the past five years. It has been everything a kid from Bismarck, North Dakota could have dreamed of. My family grew here, had a lot of fun, ate a lot of great food, got to be a part of an incredible church, and so many more memories off the field. On the field, we brought the Lombardi trophy home to Philly and hopefully brought a lot of joy to the city over the years. Thank you to the amazing Eagles fans across the World that have supported my family, our foundation, and our football team through all of the wins and losses. It was an honor to play in a city whose passion and love for their football team is unrivaled. Thank you for supporting my family and our AO1 foundation—we hope we have made a positive impact in the communities in Philly and look forward to continuing our efforts to impact the area!

Wentz was drafted by the Eagles with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The young quarterback helped lead the Eagles during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2017, prior to a season-ending ACL injury in his left knee, three games before the playoffs.

Check out Wentz's post below.

[Via]