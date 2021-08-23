Carson Wentz was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL just a few seasons ago, however, injuries ultimately took the wind out of his sails. Wentz was on a solid trajectory although things continuously went south for him as he lost his confidence and was never able to get it back while with the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, he was benched and then traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he hopes to reignite his career.

In training camp, it was revealed that Wentz was injured yet again and needed to have surgery on his foot. It is an injury that has been with him since his teenage years, and doctors noted that it had to be taken care of.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The recovery timeline for the injury was set at four to 12 weeks, which had the Colts scrambling to figure out who would start the season under center. Now, however, the Colts and Wentz are getting some promising news as according to reporter Zak Keefer, the QB can now participate in practice.

This is a huge step towards Wentz starting games this season, and as you can see in the tweet below, he is moving around quite nicely. The QB has had his fair share of issues and the Colts maintain they do not want to rush him back. Having said that, hopefully, this is the end of Wentz's inury problems, and we can truly get a sense of what he can do.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images