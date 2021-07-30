Carson Wentz has been plagued by injury issues throughout his career and as a result, it has hurt his confidence and ability to perform at a high level. Just a few years ago, Wentz was good enough to win NFL MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, he sustained a brutal injury that kept him out of that year's playoffs. Wentz still won the Super Bowl that year although it was Nick Foles who ended up with all of the glory.

Since that time, Wentz has been a shell of his former self and the Eagles had to take action as a result. For instance, Wentz was benched last season in favor of Jalen Hurts. From there, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts, where he was hoping to make a huge comeback and prove to fans what he can do.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Throughout training camp, Wentz was looking pretty good, although he recently hit a massive setback that could put his first season with the team in jeopardy. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wentz injured his foot during camp, and now, he will have to undergo a series of tests to assess the damage. In the meantime, Wentz has been officially listed as "out indefinitely."

This is horrible news for Wentz and the Colts, who were expecting to have a good start to their partnership. Instead, Wentz's propensity for injuries has reared its ugly head, once again.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NFL.