Philadelphia Eagles fans weren't expecting much when their team took to the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Despite having home-field advantage, the Eagles were the underdogs as they came in with two fewer wins than the Seahawks. What Eagles fans weren't expecting, however, was having to play the vast majority of the game without their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz. With Wentz out of the lineup, the Eagles lost the game by a score of 17-9. Had Wentz been playing, the Eagles would have had a much better shot at getting more points on the board.

Wentz was taking out of the game after sustaining a head injury courtesy of Seahawks defender, Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney's helmet smashed into Wentz's while he was already on the ground. Many Eagles fans felt as though Clowney's hit was dirty and were quick to let him know about it. Clowney went on to diss Eagles fans for the way they behave.

"There might be death threats," Clowney told USA Today. Clowney also called out the Eagles for having the "worst fans in the world."

Clowney and the Seahawks will be traveling to Green Bay to take on the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. The Seahawks are coming in as the underdog although we're sure Clowney will be looking to help orchestrate an upset.