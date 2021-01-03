Carson Wentz was an NFL MVP just a few years ago but since then, he has been suffering setback after setback. This year has been especially awful for Wentz as his play has declined to the point where he is no longer recognizable on the field. In the second half of the season, Wentz was replaced by the likes of Jalen Hurts and despite his pleas to get his job back, the Eagles have continued on with Hurts under center.

Now, it appears as though Wentz is fed up with his situation and officially wants out from the organization. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the relationship between both sides is non-existent at this point, and that it's very likely Wentz will request a trade.

“Carson Wentz, his relationship with the Eagles is all but fractured. In fact, it is fractured," Mortensen said. "Wentz is expected to ask the Eagles for a trade. He’ll help the Eagles to facilitate a trade. The reaction of Jeffrey Lurie will be vital to this one. But Wentz clearly wants out of Philadelphia and a fresh start somehow else. That will be a big story in the offseason.”

This is a scenario no one could foresee just a couple of months ago, although, at this point, it seems like both sides could benefit from the change in scenery.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images