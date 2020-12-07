Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Peterson benched quarterback Carson Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts during the team's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but Peterson won't commit to a QB decision going forward.

"You guys got to let me get through this game. We needed a spark in this game to try and get some things going. I got to get through the tape. There's a lot of things I have to consider," Pederson said. "I have to evaluate before anything is decided. An opportunity arose and we just needed an opportunity to get back in the football game today."

Wentz manned the quarterback spot midway through the third quarter before being benched. He finished 6-of-15 for 79 yards with no touchdowns. In his stead, Hurts performed noticeably better with 5-of-12 for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 29 yards on the ground.

“We’ve had a lot of things this year and I know first and foremost I gotta be better,” Wentz said.

"I just felt like where we were as an offense we needed a spark, something to kind of go our way. That's why we put Jalen in the game," Peterson added.

The Eagles have now fallen to 3-8-1 and third in the NFC East; however, they are just two wins behind the Giants who lead the division.

