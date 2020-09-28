This season hasn't been very kind to the Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Carson Wentz had struggled while leading the squad to a 0-2 record. On Sunday, things didn't get all that much better as the Eagles tied the Bengals by a score of 23-23. Despite having good field position in overtime, Wentz couldn't take advantage, and now, the team is stuck at 0-2-1 which is somehow still not the worst record in the NFC East.

Today on ESPN's First Take, noted Wentz hater Max Kellerman came through with an interesting hot take on what the Eagles should do with their QB. In the clip below, Kellerman asserts that Wentz would actually be better off in Indianapolis since their offensive coordinator is who Wentz had the most success under. The boxing expert believes Wentz's contract is terrible and that a trade is best for both sides.

"If I were the Eagles, I'd bide my time and see if Philip Rivers continues to play well. And at some point this season I might offer Carson Wentz in a trade," he said.

This take was met by confusion and utter disgust by Stephen A. Smith and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky. Many still believe Wentz can be an elite quarterback although unfortunately, he simply hasn't shown that brilliance he exuded back in 2017.