Carson Wentz was considered to be one of the best players in the entire NFL just a few years ago although now, that seems to be far from the case. Wentz has struggled under center for the Philadelphia Eagles and they have clearly lost patience with him this season. In fact, just recently, the team opted to bench him in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts, who many felt wasn't ready for the bright lights of the NFL, at least not yet.

In his first game, Hurts actually picked up a win and he will be starting for the Eagles again on Sunday afternoon. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wentz is angered by the decision to keep Hurts as the starting Q. In fact, if Wentz isn't named the starter again soon, he will be requesting his way out of Philadelphia.

This is a horrible situation for the Eagles who gave Wentz a massive contract just a few years ago. It's the type of contract that would make teams recoil and it's clear that it would be difficult to move him. With this in mind, the Eagles might be in for a very difficult offseason, especially if Hurts continues to prove himself.

The Eagles are clearly in disarray, and Wentz's demands don't make things any better. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you updates on this developing story.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images