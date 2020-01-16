Carnage Turns Up With Tyga, OhGeesy, & Takeoff In New "Hella Neck" Video

Carnage enlists, OhGeesy, Tyga, & Takeoff for strip club-themed "Hella Neck" video.

Guatemalan DJ and producer, DJ Carnage, is beginning to put together one of those single runs comparable to that of DJ Khaled or Mustard. The "I Shyne" producer has developed a knack for curating songs to feature the perfect collage of complimentary emcees. From the self-produced single "Bricks" featuring the Migos to the second single, "Learn How to Watch," featuring Mac Miller and MadeinTYO off his sophomore studio album, Battered Bruised & Bloody, Carnage knows how to put together a track. Now, he's back blessing the hip-hop community with the visuals for his latest single "Hella Neck," featuring OhGeesy, Tyga, and Takeoff.

All three featured artists in Tyga, Shoreline Mafia's OhGeesy, and Takeoff casually skate over the bass-heavy trap instrumental as if they were in the studio together during the recording process. OhGeesy and Tyga flawlessly exchange bars as Takeoff closes out the track in his patented Migos flow. Visually, DJ Carnage stays on-brand with strip club themed visuals as multiple women entertain in neon-lit private dancing rooms.

It's closing in on two years since we've gotten a full-length project from DJ Carnage. "Hella Neck" could be just the beginning to a developing album/mixtape announcement coming from the heavy-hitter. Check out the visuals to Carnage's "Hella Neck" single featuring OhGeesy, Tyga, and Takeoff in the video provided above.