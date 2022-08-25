We're quickly approaching the 20-year anniversary since Carmelo Anthony officially launched his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets, and it seems to be a perfect time for the sports star to share his story. Anthony has seen both personal and professional highs and lows, and according to new reports, he has partnered with Westbrook Studios to complete an autobiographical docuseries about his life. Westbrook Studios was founded by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the production company will share responsibilities with Anthony's Creative 7.

According to Deadline, Seven will highlight Anthony's upbringing, family life, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and controversies. It promises to address topics that Anthony has never spoken about publicly.



Elsa / Staff / Getty Images

“The biggest question everyone is probably thinking is – why now? Why choose this moment to tell my story? The short of it is I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth,” said Anthony.

“I look forward to viewers finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in my own words," he added. "Westbrook Studios, Falkon Entertainment and my team at Creative 7 have been immensely supportive of my vision for this project and I am proud that we have been able to make this series a reality.”

It is unclear how many episodes this will be, but it is an anticipated venture considering Carmelo Anthony's expansive career.

