Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers attempted to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers without LeBron James in the lineup. As you can imagine, this did not work out for the Lakers as they ultimately lost the game by a wide margin. It was not a good night by any means, and everyone knew from the jump that this game would be a complete write-off for the Lakers squad.

Unfortunately, the game came with some disrespectful moments as Carmelo Anthony was heckled by Sixers fans who were sitting close to the court. The two fans were even ejected, and as Chris Haynes reports, Melo was consistently being called "Boy," which is simply not acceptable.

Eventually, Melo went over and spoke to a third fan, who quickly reminded the star that his team was being blown out. It was a pretty wild interaction, and it ended with Joel Embiid coming over to calm him down. Despite playing for the other team, Embiid realized that the situation was getting out of hand, and he wanted to make sure that cool heads prevailed.

It remains to be seen whether or not these fans will receive prolonged bans from the arena, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates from around the basketball world.