The Summer Jam performers were announced a few months ago and the annual show finally took place this weekend, bringing some of the hottest rappers to the East Coast for a special gathering. With so much history attached to the Hot 97 festival, tickets sell out pretty quickly to the event on a yearly basis and last night's show was no different than the rest. With performances from Migos, Blueface, and others, fans were entertained throughout the night but headliner Cardi B gave her supporters a real treat when she came out for a trademark X-rated performance.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

If you have yet to witness Cardi B live, you're missing out on one of the most exciting shows in the industry. Usually, the star will give it her all on the stage, utilizing a team of dancers, pouring bottles of water on herself, and twerking to her heart's desire. Summer Jam got a taste of what her show entails as she rocked a sparkly yellow ensemble days after being forced to postpone several concerts because of surgery complications.

The star wasn't alone on stage either because she invited a very special guest to perform with her. The owner of the most popular song in the country, Lil Nas X, performed "Old Town Road" by her side before Offset also made his way out on stage.

If you missed out on Summer Jam, there's always next year. Peep highlights from her set below and take a look at our list of the best sets from Summer Jam.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images