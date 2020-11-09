Over the last few weeks, Cardi B has been teasing a brand new collaboration with Reebok. She has been working with the brand for quite some time now although she is finally getting her own signature shoe and fans are extremely excited about this prospect. The silhouette she has decided to work on is the infamous Club C and with this model, she is giving it a chunky platform aesthetic, which is a look that has become incredibly popular over the last few years.

With the silhouette launching this week, Reebok surprised Cardi with a special delivery that certainly shocked her upon reception. In the IGTV video below, Cardi can be heard flabbergasted as she receives a big red velvet box in the shape of a B. Upon opening it, a large tongue rolls out leading to the reveal of a white and black colorway of her sneaker.

“It started with advertisements and I just loved what they brought to the table,” Cardi B explained to Footwear News in regard to her Reebok collab. “I love that they saw my ideas. When I went to their headquarters in Boston they welcomed me. It was freezing that day and I just had a such a good experience and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I didn’t want to team up with someone who doesn’t care about my vision and just the product [but Reebok did].”

Cardi's sneaker will be dropping in three colorways including "white/black," "black," and "red" on Friday, November 13th for $100 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

[Via]