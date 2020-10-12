Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in style with a special release of her new Reebok shoe.
Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in style over the weekend as she was in Las Vegas surrounded by her friends, as well as her soon-to-be-divorced-from husband, Offset. For those who don't know, Cardi B has been signed to Reebok for about two years now and she has been a part of a few campaigns although she has yet to get her own shoe, until now. Yes, that's right sneakerheads, as a way to celebrate her birthday, Cardi B announced the release of her very first sneaker collab, the Cardi B x Reebok Club C.
Lastly, Reebok is written in gold throughout the shoe, including on the insole where we get some nice Cardi B branding.
The shoe was actually released on Sunday for a short period of time although it will be coming out again on November 13th, for $100 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.