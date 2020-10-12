Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in style over the weekend as she was in Las Vegas surrounded by her friends, as well as her soon-to-be-divorced-from husband, Offset. For those who don't know, Cardi B has been signed to Reebok for about two years now and she has been a part of a few campaigns although she has yet to get her own shoe, until now. Yes, that's right sneakerheads, as a way to celebrate her birthday, Cardi B announced the release of her very first sneaker collab, the Cardi B x Reebok Club C.

"I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!" she wrote on Instagram. In the IG post and the photos below, you can see that the sneaker has a white upper with some translucent material on the sides. From there, we are greeted with a platform midsole that is also translucent, with some brown towns underneath it.

Lastly, Reebok is written in gold throughout the shoe, including on the insole where we get some nice Cardi B branding.

The shoe was actually released on Sunday for a short period of time although it will be coming out again on November 13th, for $100 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok