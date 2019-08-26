Reebok has today introduced a limited edition "Crystal Coated" Club C sneaker, pulling on inspiration from the brand's new creative spot, "Nails," featuring brand ambassador, Cardi B.

Reebok Club C Crystal Coated/Reebok

The exclusive Reebok Club C comes equipped with hand-placed Swarovski crystals, each pair uniquely numbered and designed to be one-of-a-kind. The kicks, available to 50 lucky winners, will be up for grabs through a first-of-its-kind drop, via Alexa and Google Home.

For a chance to win, following the instructions below:

1. Start your journey by saying one of the below prompts: For Amazon say, “Alexa, open Reebok Sneaker Drop” For Google Home say, “Hey Google, open Reebok Sneaker Drop” 2. Come back to the skill on 9/7 between 10 AM and 12 PM EST to enter by saying For Amazon say, “Hey Alexa, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won” For Google Home say, “Hey Google, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won” 3. Officially enter into the drop by saying the passcode “Get my Club C’s”

Check out the "Nails" spot featuring Cardi B in the video embedded below.