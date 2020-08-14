While much of the world was off criticizing "WAP" because of its explicit lyrics, Tiger King star Carole Baskin had a bone to pick with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for other reasons. The Big Cat Rescue owner is a fierce lover of all things cat-related, and she spoke with Entertainment Weekly following the release of the music video for "WAP."

Carole Baskin said that she was happy to see that the exotic cats were "photoshopped" and "it didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers." However, she was still critical of using a "big cat pimps" to pose the animals in front of a green screen. "Probably even one of the ones shown in Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness, who make a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat."

Cardi B was asked what she thought of Baskin's comments during an interview with Vice. "I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that," said Cardi, before taking aim at the controversial documentary star. “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.” Yikes.

