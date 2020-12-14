If there's any person that can attest to Cardi B not being 'all talk' on her hit chart-topping single "WAP," we'll go out on a limb and say Offset knows what the real deal is. If not, it looks like the rap queen will make him remember tonight for his 29th birthday based off a recent video she posted on Twitter.



Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from sharing anything with her followers, Cardi B gave all 15.6 million of her Twitter fans a preview of what Offset has in store for him later tonight, or probably right at this moment if we're being honest. The clip lasts no more than a second, but there's nothing coy about what they're referring to in the least bit. Of course, it's great to see these two making their marriage work in whatever way they can, especially after almost getting divorced a few months back.

Thankfully things have seemed to be moving by swimmingly for the pair since this past Thanksgiving when they hosted a family gathering filled with viral dance challenges and Quavo laughing from upstairs. A few people on social media, including some of you in the comments, felt it was irresponsible for Cardi and Offset to have a group as big as they did in a house together during a global pandemic, but ultimately we all understand just have to understand that rappers are going to do whatever they want. At least tonight it looks like it'll only be a party for two.

Watch the short clip below to see how Cardi B plans on putting it down on Offset tonight for his 29th birthday. Have fun!