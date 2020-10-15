Cardi B and Offset are officially back together.

This week, the "WAP" rapper went on Instagram Live and revealed that she has reconciled with her estranged husband following her birthday.

The Migos star went above-and-beyond to win back his wife, buying a new Rolls-Royce for her and commissioning a billboard for her in West Hollywood. Apparently, that, and the countless parties they attended as a unit, convinced Cardi to take back Offset.

Speaking on her topless photo leak and the immature comments made about the size of her nipples, Cardi went on to explain how she reconciled with Offset.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend," said the rapper, low-key getting emotional. "It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck." Her friend off-screen suggests that she may be bipolar, which Cardi denies. "I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test," she says.

She addresses the lavish gifts that Offset bought her, admitting that she may have been won over by them.

"I do like material things," adds the Bronx native. "What do you want me to do? The n***a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday."

Finally, Cardi made comparisons between her life and that of "regular" people. "We’re some really typical two young motherf*ckers, got married early, that’s what we are," she said. "We’re not no different than y’all f*ckin‘ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public."

Do you think they'll last this time? The reconciliation talk begins above after the 7-minute mark.

[via]