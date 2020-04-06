Love her or hate her, you can't deny that Cardi B has captivated the masses throughout her brief-yet-impactful tenure in the rap game, a run that for all intents and purposes began with 2018's Invasion Of Privacy. Upon its release, her Grammy-Award winning debut album earned instant acclaim from a variety of publications, with many going so far as to name it one of the year's best releases -- debatable to be sure, but one might argue that the numbers don't lie.

In fact, Cardi has come through with a reminder of just how furiously the units were moving upon Invasion Of Privacy's initial release two years ago. "Happy Birthday Miss INVASION OF PRIVACY," she writes, alongside some insane statistics. "My first baby. Im workin on her sister so I can birth her this year. Thank you everybody who support and still supports my album.Till this day is charting on Billboards 200."

Alongside her reflective words, Cardi shared a picture highlighting some impressive statistics. In the past two years, "Bodak Yellow" has gone nine-times platinum, "I Like It" has gone eight-times platinum, and "Bartier Cardi" has gone triple platinum. In fact, every song except for "Bickenhead" and "Money Bag" has gone platinum, with those two seeming to peak at gold -- at least, for now. Given that Invasion Of Privacy has yet to slow its momentous roll, it feels like it's only a matter of time. Congratulations to Cardi B, and let's hope that her sophomore release arrives this year as intended.