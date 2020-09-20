Cardi B has announced that she has made an Instagram page for her daughter Kulture.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Kulture's new account has already amassed over 600,000 followers, as of Sunday. She follows only her parents, Cardi and Offset.

"On my Instagram making sure my mommy don’t post nothing embarrassing on my page. OMG! I just love this song," a caption of a video of Kulture reads on the account.

"Follow @Kulturekiari new IG...soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up," Cardi wrote on her own Instagram, announcing the account.

Cardi recently spoke about her decision to file for divorce from Kulture's father, Migos rapper Offset: "Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of shit," Cardi said. "This time, I wasn't crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole fucking complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullshit.

"I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart."

