Cardi B's sister, Hennessy, has been by her side through it all and has also been a very loving aunt to Kulture. That being said, Cardi wanted to make sure her gratitude for Hennessy was felt on her birthday. Hennessy turned 24 on December 22 and Cardi gifted her with a navy blue Mercedes G-Wagon, which was apparently Hennessy's dream car. The caption of Hennessy's Instagram post capturing the surprise gives you a good idea of how satisfied she was with the present.

December has been a very expensive month for Cardi. Her husband Offset's birthday falls on the 14th and, for the man who seems to have everything, she decided to give him a fridge filled with $500,000 in cash. The racks ended up funding a wild night at the strip club and carpeting its floor. On top of that, December is also Christmastime, which made Cardi want to give to people other than her loved ones. A few days ago, she stopped by a Target in Miami to pick up thousands of dollars in toys for a children's charity. Last but certainly not least, Cardi and Offset finally found their dream home after a two-year search. After sealing the deal last night, she gave us a tour of the mansion on Instagram, which is mindblowingly beautiful. Expect the property's price tag to be reported in the coming days.