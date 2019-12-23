Cardi B's younger sister Hennesy Carolina has accompanied her on a number of red carpets, standing proud next to her older sister at award shows, events and has proven to be a great aunt to Cardi's first child, Kulture. Hennesy really is her born name, and apparently it's because her father showed up drunk on the day of her birth and insisted on naming his child after his favourite drink.



December 22nd marked Hennesy's 24th birthday and Cardi came through with a sweet throwback image of when she and her sister were just single digits of age. The image sees Cardi hugging her sister while they both flash huge smiles on their face. "Happy BIRTHDAY TO MY LITTLE SISTER @hennessycarolina !!!!!!! 🎉🎉 BEST AUNTIE ever !! #24," the "Money" rapper wrote.

As a gift, Cardi gifted her sis a dark blue G-wagon, apparently the exact one she wanted. "OHHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD sister !!!!@iamcardib Thank YOUUUUUUUU soooooo much for my new car !!! BEST bday gift EVERRR!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU Sooooo MUCH!!!!!❤️❤️🎁," Hennesy wrote on Instagram.