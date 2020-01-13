Cardi B might be divisive in certain circles, but the entertainer has effectively managed to elevate herself to a superstar within a matter of years. Through a multifaceted attack spanning across music, social media, and even film, Cardi's presence has become damn near-ubiquitous, her experiencing growing by the day. She's even become a key player in the Bernie Sanders campaign, serving as a famous face with whom he can springboard platforms and ideas.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Since linking up with Bernie, Cardi has expressed an increased interest in the world of politics, offering her take on a variety of different topics. Most recently, she voiced displeasure with the way the U.S. Government handled the targeted killing of Iranian General Quasem Solemani. Today, Cardi took to Twitter to muse upon a potential career change, one that would require a journey into the world of academia.

"I think I want to be a politician," she writes, via Twitter. "I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment. I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table." Naturally, her bold declaration spawned no shortage of challenges and support -- essentially, an early taste of politics. Do you think Cardi has what it takes to infiltrate congress?