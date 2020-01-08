This past week has been tumultuous on a global stage. On January 3rd, President Donald Trump ordered a strike on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, a high ranking military officer; the attack left Soleimani dead, and significantly ramped up tensions between the U.S. and the Middle East. In response, many took to the streets in protest, and Donald Trump proceeded to threaten a swift and decisive retaliation should Iran move to seek revenge. Last night, Iran did exactly that -- a report from CNN confirmed that Iran launched missile strikes at U.S. bases in Iraq, leaving no confirmed casualties.

On the same day that U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the nation, Cardi B took to Instagram to speak her mind. Sharing a Nightline clip of a distraught Iranian man, Cardi took a harsh stance against Trump, deeming him to be a "terrorist." In the clip, the emotional man asks what Iranians should be expected to do. "We love Americans but we hate your President," he says, his voice breaking.

"Voice of Iranians," writes Cardi, in the accompanying caption. "They not terrorist. Trump is." It's not the first time Cardi has expressed distaste for Donald Trump, and it likely won't be the last. As of now, she has yet to acknowledge the latest statement on the Iranian missile strike, which can be viewed here. In it, Trump addressed the people and leaders of Iran, stating "we want you to have a future, a great future, one that you deserve. One of prosperity and home and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."