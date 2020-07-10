While Cardi B and Offset could easily claim more than a handful of achievements they've both received as musicians over the past two years, none come close to comparing to the birth of their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, 2018. As the baby hip-hop heiress turns two years old today, both of her chart-topping parents took to Instagram to celebrate their pint-sized princess.



Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

Seen during an outing with baby K in the picture above at Teyana Taylor's listening party for The Album last month, Cardi and Offset can always be seen either praising Kulture, decking her out in the flyest baby gear or simply giving her an ample amount of love from both sides. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper kept it simple and sweet with her caption by writing "BIRTHDAY GIRL" followed by pink emojis and the date Kulture was born, meanwhile Offset got a bit more emotional — typical #girldad stuff — by writing a touching note with his caption that reads, "My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God thank you @iamcardib for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest." We wish nothing but the best for this young family, and it clearly looks like they're raising a rockstar.

Happy birthday baby Kulture! Peep her birthday shoutouts from mommy Cardi B and papa Offset below: