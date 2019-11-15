Twitter never fails to shock anyone when it comes to the number of wild tweets that hit the platform nearly every second. The reaction round-ups we do for any given controversy amount in tons of wild responses and it's clearly for that reason why Jimmy Kimmel coined his Mean Tweets segment for his self-titled talk show.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The latest episode of the offensive tweets is a music edition with acts like Billie Eilish, Midland, Luke Bryan, Perry Farrell, Green Day, Leon Bridges and more reading some (admittedly) funny mean tweets. Cardi B and Chance The Rapper joined in on the episode and had opposite reactions to their personalized tweets.

"I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that bitch just looks loud without any sound on. Like no thank you," Cardi's mean tweet read, prompting her to respond: "How do I look loud? How do I look loud? I'm loud? I don't even think I'm like loud. Suck my ass."

Chance The Rapper's tweet was a little more deep spirited. “Chance the Rapper? More like Chance the worthless spineless dickless soulless purposeless virtueless sellout. Nice Doritos commercial, you piece of shit.” The "Hot Shower" rapper laughed it off, asking: “There’s people that don’t like me?”

Watch in full below.