If there's one thing we could all use from this Drake drama, it's a track explaining just how he feels about being booed off stage at the recent Camp Flog Gnaw Festival. So far, the global recording artist has taken it all in stride, telling DJ Akademiks that it "just wasn't his night" and making jokes out of the situation on social media. "Plot twist...just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30," laughed the rapper last night. Now, fans of the Canadian star are urging Drake to hop in the studio and begin writing some new punchlines, helping him out with some hilarious bars on Twitter.

There is too much good that comes out of Twitter. The memes and jokes are often enough to get a smile on our faces and this situation was no different. After all the commotion started to quiet down about Drake's surprise appearance at Tyler, The Creator's annual fest, people across the nation attempted to get their pen skills right, hoping that maybe -- just maybe -- Drake would be scrolling through his timeline and use their lyrics. From "got booed for keepin' it Frank," to "To be quite Frank, the boos tugged on my emoceans/Waves of sadness hit my heart, all the erosion," everyone is truly getting creative with this challenge.

At this rate, Drizzy won't even need to pick up his pen. He can honestly just credit Twitter for the track and be done with it.