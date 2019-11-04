Cardi B has been taking a walk down memory lane as of late and sharing images from her past proving that she's always been wild and out going from the jump. We just posted about her stripper throwback images that showcased her fit frame from when she used to twirl on the pole and another share to her Instagram shows Cardi when she was just 15-years-old.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The "Clout" rapper posted a string of images that shows her younger baby-face self puffing on cigarettes and taking selfies. "15 year old Cardi ...Dear little girls don’t smoke cigarettes or weed trying to look cool for the seniors cause you really gonna grow up and see how dumb you look doing it 😩😂😂Seriously tho what was I thinking?🤦🏽‍♀️anyways naaa my mustache was too much," she captioned the post.

In other Cardi B news, she recently made a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and taught the talk-show host how to twerk and even revealed that she might sign some of the artists that appeared on Netflix's Rhythm & Flow. We can't confirm which contestants the rapper was talking about but Londynn B may be worth a shot - what do you guys think?