Capolow Excites Fans With Fiery New Single "Presidential"

Capolow has been on a tear in 2020 thanks to his hard work. Earlier in 2020, he came through with his Room 304 project, and just last week, he dropped a collab tape with Kamaiyah called Oakland Nights. The Oakland native has been eager to put on for the Bay area and that's exactly what he intends to do, especially with yet another album dropping on October 9th, called Kid Next Door. To promote this project, Capolow came through with a brand new single called "Presidential."

This track fully embraces the sound of the Bay area as Capolow delivers a flow that contains an undeniable bop to it. The young artist has a ton of energy and it's extremely evident in this new song.

If you need something to energize you this weekend, give this track a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

White on white its five-fifty like some cool whip

Cool ranch, blue bag, I need blue chips

They say they want smoke but it's that blue shit

And I ain't tripping because at this point I'm clueless