mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Capolow Excites Fans With Fiery New Single "Presidential"

Alexander Cole
September 27, 2020 13:38
60 Views
00
0
Image via CapolowImage via Capolow
Image via Capolow

Presidential
Capolow

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Capolow continues to be one of the hardest working artists of 2020.


Capolow has been on a tear in 2020 thanks to his hard work. Earlier in 2020, he came through with his Room 304 project, and just last week, he dropped a collab tape with Kamaiyah called Oakland Nights. The Oakland native has been eager to put on for the Bay area and that's exactly what he intends to do, especially with yet another album dropping on October 9th, called Kid Next Door. To promote this project, Capolow came through with a brand new single called "Presidential."

This track fully embraces the sound of the Bay area as Capolow delivers a flow that contains an undeniable bop to it. The young artist has a ton of energy and it's extremely evident in this new song.

If you need something to energize you this weekend, give this track a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

White on white its five-fifty like some cool whip
Cool ranch, blue bag, I need blue chips
They say they want smoke but it's that blue shit
And I ain't tripping because at this point I'm clueless

Capolow
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  60
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Capolow presidential new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Capolow Excites Fans With Fiery New Single "Presidential"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject