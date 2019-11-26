Rapper Cam'ron has been offered an onslaught of condolences after his girlfriend, Tawasa Harris, passed away. While details of her cause of death have been kept under wraps, Cam'ron has come forward today to share both his thankfulness for the kind words and his grief over his loss. Contrary to previous reports, Cam'ron stated that Tawasa isn't the mother of his son, but he explained how they reconnected after years apart.

"First off I want to thank my family, friends and fans for their condolences, I really appreciate it," Cam'ron began. "This is not my sons mother (my sons mother is fine) this is someone I went out with years ago, and we got back together a year and a half ago. And I had the best time of my life during that period. She was the person I spent 3-4nights a week with, the person I spoke to on the phone with 7-8times a day, the person I fell asleep on the phone with, the person I spent all summer with, the person that I was planning thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years and our birthdays with, the person who put me on to hi-end fashion, my biggest supporter, the person that wouldn’t let u talk about me while she was around, I could go on and on..but..this was really the love of my life!!"

He added that he's dealt with the passing of close friends and family members in his life, so many that he thought he'd become numb to death. However, when he learned that Tawasa had died, he realized he could still feel the pain of loss. "I chose to keep this relationship private because of the same way the media is acting now. Speculating, reporting with out facts etc. but Tee I’m truly going to miss you," Cam'ron said. "You are my best friend.. and the the true definition of HOMIE, LOVER, FRIEND. My condolences go to her entire family. Especially her 3 kids, Mom, brother, and Logan. She loved all of you guys unconditionally. Time for me to get out and get back to it. I know that’s what she would want.. #BestFriends 💔." Read his message in full below.