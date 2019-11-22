Here’s some sad news we wish we didn’t have to report. Tawasa Harris, Cam’ron’s longtime girlfriend, has tragically died according to reports & friends. There aren’t any details of how or when exactly she died, but her close friend confirmed the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post this week.

“R.i.p Tawasa… I didn’t sleep all night bc of all the old memories that kept poppin in my head of all the fun times we all had back in early 80’w/ my Cousin Teresa (r.i.p) how she would bring me down the bottom to your house and we would go up to Southwest Philly It was my first introduction to the the fast life – 💯 a.k.a the streets,” she captioned a post that included pictures of Harris. “You Definitely lived by the words. “Fly 2 I die”. Say Hello to Tree 4 me❤️ in heaven.”

Cam’ron split from his Love & Hip Hop-ex JuJu in 2017 and it was as recent as this year that he and Tawasa were spotted back together, sparking rumors that they rekindled their romance 20 years after originally dating. Unfortunately, time wasn't on their side as she reportedly has now left us far too soon.

Cam’ron himself has yet to make any sort of announcement or acknowledgement publicly, but its understandable during such a grieving time. We send our condolences to Cam’ron and all the mourning friends and family of Tawasa Harris. R.I.P.