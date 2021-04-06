Social media has a way of building someone up only to tear them down just as quickly, which is what happened to relationship guru Derrick Jaxn. Last month, Jaxn was exposed for cheating on his wife and Twitter had a meltdown. He later shared a video confessing to his actions with his wife by his side but even still, his reputation was hit.

Cam'ron took to Instagram last week where he seemingly addressed Jaxn who supposedly left some iffy comments under the rapper's page. Now, if you know even the slightest bit about Cam'ron, he rarely ever holds back his thoughts. "Where this cornball at? You low now huh n***a. Tried to come in my comments one day talking shit," Cam wrote before unleashing a scathing roast on Jaxn, beginning by comparing the YouTuber to Waldo from Family Matters.

"He wasn’t getting any females growing up. See social media allows you to be whoever you want and y’all be going for it. Now he’s hiding," he continued before masterfully circling back to the root of the issue.

"See if you was cool wit some of the homies they woulda helped ya dumb ass out and told you what to do after you got caught. Instead you held ya girl hostage and made her do that dumb ass video, then when people told you it was dumb you erased it," he added with the hashtag #WheresWaldo.

Check out Cam's post below.