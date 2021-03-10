There's been a unique approach to the way Cam'ron's marketing his new product Pink Horse Power. The rapper has been documenting his apparent affair with a neighbor in his condo building. It began when she went on social media where she essentially revealed where he lived, adding that she'd have Cam's babies. The relationship developed and it was a few weeks ago when Cam revealed that they slept together through a now-deleted snippet of their sex tape (no nudity was actually shown).

Unfortunately, it seems that things took a turn for the worse after that night. Cam took to Instagram today where he revealed that his phone's been ringing off of the hook from "29 C" who just happens to be the neighbor. "It's been going on since 8 this morning," he said before addressing the loud knocks at the door. "You can't do this, yo. You can't do this," he yelled. The neighbor continued to knock, demanding that he opens the door. Cam then started threatening to call security. "First of all, why are you calling me when you're outside the door?!"

The snippet cut to the rapper filming himself as he tried to get to his vehicle only to find the woman standing right next to it in the parking garage. "Nope, nope," he says repeatedly after she spots him.

