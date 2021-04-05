It seems like YouTuber Derrick Jaxn is doing some damage control. The influencer often gives his opinions on memes, single mothers, and relationships in general. The freelance writer has also authored books like A Cheating Man’s Heart, which attempts to deliver a strong message of love through a fictional but emotionally-transparent man.

Jaxn, a self-proclaimed relationship guru, got a taste of his own medicine last month when he was exposed to his 1.3 million Instagram followers for being a serial cheater. In a since-deleted Instagram video, Jaxn referred to himself in the third-person, saying, “The truth is Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage. All of it falls under the category of cheating, affairs, stepping out.” The video got more than 2.6 million views in one day on Instagram, as well as another million combined on YouTube and Facebook.

Da’Naia corroborated the claims in the video, noting that she had known about them for a while, and even briefly left Derrick as a result. “I agree with people saying that there is no justification for bringing other women into our marriage … when I found out about it, I left,” said Jackson. “I did not come back until I saw a shift or a change in his mentality.”

Allegedly, this new chapter in their marriage is guided by faith, so it only makes sense that Derrick celebrate her on Easter Sunday. Jaxn posted a photo of his wife Da’Naia on his Instagram Story, alongside some thirsty heart-eye and kisses emojis. This alone was enough to rile the internet's feathers, though. Take a look below.

