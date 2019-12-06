Camila Cabello's second studio album Romance has finally arrived and the tape has been released following her true-life romance with Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes. Camila has previously expressed how creating the tape was that much easier since she was writing based on her current feelings and the 22-year-old has discussed the latter more with Entertainment Tonight.



JC Olivera/Getty Images

"[...] that song is really special because I just feel like I really painted the details of, like, when you're first dating someone that you've been friends with for a really long time," she said of the 13th track 'Used To This.' "It just feels like, 'Oh, my God, we're kissing now!' I think I just really captured what that moment felt like for me."

Camila then detailed how the claims of their relationship being a publicity stunt didn't affect her and her sweet note about loving Shawn on Instagram is really how she feels. "I've said that a lot. I mean, because I do, obviously, like, I love him in the 'He's my boyfriend' way," she said. "But I've always loved him. I just love him, you know?"

As for her album finally being released, Camila said it feels like "having a child."

"My second child," she added. "It feels super emotional for me. This is like this chapter in my life that I'm basically closing and giving to people."