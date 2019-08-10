Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are now one of the most beloved couples in the game since it's been made very clear that the duo are a couple. As the story goes, both Shawn and Camila began as just a "summer fling" but things escalated quickly once they began to really like each other and they're now in a committed relationship. "I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry," Camila said of her man.

Yesterday (August 8th) marked Shawn's 21st birthday and of course, Camila was by his side to celebrate the festivities. Numerous shares from the party were shared to Instagram where the couple are seen making out and embracing each other throughout the night.

The "Havana" singer shared an image of her and Shawn to her Instagram feed wishing her "magical human" a happy birhtday, telling him she loves him. "Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!"

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment," Camila recently stated of her upcoming album. Shawn's really doing a number on her.