Soccer games, particularly Champions League Final games, can be quite raucous, even if a star like Camila Cabello is singing. Like any artist, Cabello's had her highs and lows of live performances. Her debut musical guest appearance on SNL was widely praised. Her "Don't Go Yet" performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon was widely ridiculed.

Cabello's performance for the Union of European Football Associations' 2022 Champions League Final will probably go down as one of her lows. A short while after ending her kick off performance for the game, Cabello took to Twitter.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her main complaint was that she wasn't the only one singing. Instead, the Liverpool and Real Madrid fans sang their own teams' anthems, often drowning out Cabello's set entirely. "Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance," the singer wrote. "Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show."

She continued in a separate tweet, writing, "Very rude but whatever. I'M GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!" She punctuated her point with a series of celebratory emojis. Her performance was a medley of past hits, including "Havana," "Señorita" and "Bam Bam," and it lasted all of six minutes.

In the time since posting both tweets, it appears that Cabello has had a change of heart, or at least doesn't want to get push back from defensive soccer fans. She deleted both tweets. It takes a brave person to stand between soccer fans and their soccer.

[via]