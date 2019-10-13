Camila Cabello put her all into last night's performance on SNL. The 22-year-old used her debut SNL appearance to perform her songs "Cry for Me" and "Easy."

For "Cry for Me," the singer hits the stage dressed in clothes that appear to resemble 18th-century-England. She starts by watching a couple who seem to be enjoying themselves on a date before ripping them apart to yell her "I want you to cry for me!" hook at the man; he seems to represent an ex who is moving on. The two argue, but before long, the stage is all Cabello's. She finishes strong by flexing her impressive vocal range.

She returns later in the show for a more subdued rendition of her track "Easy." Here, the spotlight is solely on her and she gives an electric performance. There are no costumes or dance choreographies-- she pulls the audience in purely by the power of her voice.

The night was hosted by David Habour, who plays Hopper on Netflix's Stranger Things. Pete Davidson also made his return during the "Weekend Update" portion of the show. Davidson has been absent in recent weeks while he works on the upcoming sequel to Suicide Squad.

Check out Cabello's performances of "Cry for Me" and "Easy" below.