Cam Newton has been fairly injury-prone throughout his career and at times, it has kept the Carolina Panthers from achieving their true potential. Heading into this season, many thought the Panthers could turn it around this season since they had Newton back in the lineup while supposedly being healthy. So far, the Panthers are off to an 0-2 start and Newton has struggled at passing the ball. Some feel like his shoulder could still be an issue although earlier this week, we found out that he's been suffering through foot problems.

After missing multiple practices throughout the week, it was finally revealed today that Newton won't get the start on Sunday and instead, it will be back up quarterback Kyle Allen. It is believed that Newton's injury is simply day-to-day and that he will be good to go sooner than later.

This development doesn't exactly help the Panthers chances as they have been struggling enough already. If they lose again on Sunday, they will fall to 0-3 and their playoff chances will already be in the gutter. Needless to say, it's "do or die" and they have to do it without their star QB.

Panthers fans immediately caught wind of the news and as you can imagine, they're not happy about it in the least bit. Below you can find some of the best reactions to Ian Rapoport's initial report.