kyle allen
- SportsRedskins Make A Trade For NFC South QuarterbackThe Washington Redskins have traded for a QB to place alongside Dwayne Haskins.By Alexander Cole
- SportsReport: Cam Newton "Highly Unlikely" To Play For Panthers Next SeasonCam Newton may be done in Carolina after this season.By Cole Blake
- SportsPanthers QB Kyle Allen Reacts To Cam Newton's Season-Ending InjuryAllen has been playing lights out in Cam's absence.By Alexander Cole
- SportsReport: Cam Newton May Be Put On Injured ReserveCam Newton still has a long way to go.By Cole Blake
- SportsCam Newton Has Panthers Fans Concerned After Recent Injury UpdateIt's been a rough few weeks for Cam.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCam Newton Officially Ruled Out For Panthers On Sunday, Fans ReactIt's been a rough start for the Panthers.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCam Newton To Be Shut Down By Panthers For Remainder Of NFL SeasonCam Newton will miss out on the last two games of the 2018 season.By Devin Ch