Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for the Carolina Panthers, well, simply put, it has. The team has started the season 0-2 and in those first two games, Cam Newton didn't play like himself. The MVP-winning quarterback has been having a rough campaign so far and now, it's gotten even rougher. We reported yesterday on how Newton didn't practice due to a lingering foot injury. There was no word on the extent of his injury and whether he'd have to miss time but according to safety Eric Reid, it might be more serious than originally expected.

While speaking to reporters, Reid confirmed that Newton is currently in a walking boot. The Panthers have not confirmed whether or not Newton will be able to play on Sunday, although it's clear that he isn't feeling his best right now. This is a horrible development for the Panthers as they are trying to pick up their first win of the season and Newton gives them their best chance to do so.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Since the start of his career, Newton has suffered numerous injuries which have kept him off the field for long periods of time. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retired from the NFL this past offseason thanks to his lingering injuries and some fans are worried that Newton could do the same.

If you're a Panthers fan, this can't be how you imagined the season playing out.