Cam Newton is finally back with the Carolina Panthers and fans couldn't be happier. When he was released by the team over a year ago, fans were worried about what would come of his career. After an unsuccessful stint with the Patriots, Cam has found his way back to the franchise, and this weekend, he is expected to start for the team. This is great news for Panthers fans everywhere, and there is no doubt that Newton will look to impress against the Washington Football Team.

With his return in mind, Newton is now looking to give back to the fans who always supported him. Newton has noticed how the Bank Of America Stadium has been overrun by wealthier and less enthusiastic fans, and he wants to change that.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to reporter Ari Meirov, Newton is going to give away 50 tickets to fans who never get to go to the games. Newton wants to take back the stadium and show people that there is still a lot of pride to go around in Carolina. It is certainly a great gesture and the fans who will get these tickets will forever be grateful for it.

With Newton starting this weekend, the Panthers have an opportunity to get back above .500, and if Newton impresses throughout the rest of the season, then we could see him back in Carolina for good.