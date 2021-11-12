Cam Newton was a free agent for the first half of the season as the New England Patriots let him go before the first regular-season game. Fans were curious as to where Newton would end up while others were worried that his career might be in jeopardy. A few weeks ago, Newton saw a glimmer of hope as he had a meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. With Russell Wilson returning, that deal was put on the backburner, leaving Newton to find something else.

This week, Newton got some amazing news as he officially signed a $10 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, who are his former team. Newton had been done dirty by the team in the past, however, he feels like things have changed and that he wants to show everyone exactly what he can do. As he told reporters, "This ain't no parade. It's time to work."

As for his playing status against the Arizona Cardinals this week, it appears likely that he won't be able to suit up. Instead, he would play against the Washington Football Team the following Sunday. However, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is keeping an open mind.

In addition to everything that has gone on this week, Newton released a hype video on his YouTube channel that showcases just how excited he is to be back home in Carolina. Needless to say, this is a very bittersweet signing for Newton, who is ready to get his career back on track.