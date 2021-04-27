Yesterday, we reported the tragic passing of up-and-coming Charlotte-based rapper Cam Coldheart this weekend (April 24). Coldheart, whose real name was Cameron Henigan, reportedly left behind two children. Reported to be just 33-years-old at the time of his death, his passing has been described as "sudden" by multiple sources.

While the cause of his death is still largely unclear and has yet to be revealed by official sources, the rapper's family seems to believe that he was drugged the night he passed. Coldheart's aunt announced his death on social media, expressing grief alongside multiple photos of her nephew.

"I'm going to miss us encouraging each other and giving each other our props!!!" she remembered him. "You was doing the damn thing!!! You were a Master 11 and very successful but you didn't even fully tap into what the Universe had for you... Nevertheless I'm still proud of all your accomplishments."

In response to a comment inquiring about how her nephew had died, his aunt penned, "We won't know for sure until the autopsy is done... But there is speculation that he was drugged at a club the night before..."

Coldheart was previously known for having a physical altercation at a Louis Vuitton store with DaBaby. The fight was later revealed to allegedly be a hoax by Coldheart. "It's time to tell y'all what really happened. What's really going on in the Charlotte music scene? It was fake. It was a hoax, n***a. Some parts was real, but it was definitely heavily fabricated after the fact," he explained.

As mentioned briefly before, he leaves behind two children whom "he cherished." Our prayers go out to Cam Coldheart's loved ones and family during this difficult time.

