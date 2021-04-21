At the start of 2020, reports that Rae Sremmurd members Swae Lee and Slim Jimmi's dad had tragically died surfaced across the internet, and in time it was revealed that their stepfather Floyd Sullivan was reportedly killed after being shot several times by the rappers' youngest brother Michael Sullivan.

Throughout the rest of the year and the first quarter of 2021, both Slim Jimmi and Swae Lee remained quiet about their family's tragedy, but recently, as a part of Swae Lee's brand new Snapchat docuseries Swae Meets World, the "Sunflower" artist has finally broken his silence on the matter and briefly talked about how traumatic the entire ordeal has been.



Swae Meets World premiered on April 17, and in the docuseries' first episode, Swae Lee recounted the tragedy saying, "My dad, my pops, yeah he passed away recently. I have three brothers, allegedly the police say my youngest brother, he shot my dad, like killed my dad."

"That sh*t is like, unbelievable like you can't even imagine like, it's like something out of a movie, you know," Swae continued, explaining how unreal the death of his stepfather feels. "I'm still dealing with it like I don't even know how to deal with it all the way completely."

According to TMZ, Swae Lee's new docuseries doesn't stop there. In an exclusive preview given to the outlet, Swae Lee reportedly calls his jailed brother for the first time since he was arrested for allegedly murdering their father.

According to TMZ, Swae and his mother, Bernadette Walker, get really emotional while calling Michael in jail. Although TMZ doesn't offer a clip of the call, the outlet describes the moment as "powerful," as Michael — who suffers from mental illness and requires medication — tells them that he has been hearing voices.

The interaction will soon air as a part of Swae Meets World, so in the meantime, check out the first episode of Swae Lee and Snapchat's docuseries below.

